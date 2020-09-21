Electricity from Xinjiang helps cut emissions in east China

(@FahadShabbir)

URUMQI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :An ultra-high-voltage (UHV) power transmission line has sent over 50 billion kWh of electricity from northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region to east China since it commenced operations one year ago, helping cut coal-related emissions.

The power transmitted to the southern part of Anhui Province is equivalent to the energy produced by about 16 million tonnes of standard coal, cutting emissions of carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide by 43.2 million tonnes, 136,000 tonnes and 118,400 tonnes, respectively, according to the State Grid's Xinjiang branch.

The 3,324-km UHV direct-current line was launched in September 2019, with a total investment of 40.7 billion Yuan (about 6 billion U.S. Dollars). Since that time, it has transmitted sufficient power to meet the needs of Anhui Province for 15 months.

Xinjiang is rich in clean energy including wind and solar power. Since 2010, the western region has transmitted over 300 billion kWh of electricity to other parts of China through four channels, playing an important role in cutting emissions in many parts of the country.