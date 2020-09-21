UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Electricity From Xinjiang Helps Cut Emissions In East China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 07:04 PM

Electricity from Xinjiang helps cut emissions in east China

An ultra-high-voltage (UHV) power transmission line has sent over 50 billion kWh of electricity from northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region to east China since it commenced operations one year ago, helping cut coal-related emissions

URUMQI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :An ultra-high-voltage (UHV) power transmission line has sent over 50 billion kWh of electricity from northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region to east China since it commenced operations one year ago, helping cut coal-related emissions.

The power transmitted to the southern part of Anhui Province is equivalent to the energy produced by about 16 million tonnes of standard coal, cutting emissions of carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide by 43.2 million tonnes, 136,000 tonnes and 118,400 tonnes, respectively, according to the State Grid's Xinjiang branch.

The 3,324-km UHV direct-current line was launched in September 2019, with a total investment of 40.7 billion Yuan (about 6 billion U.S. Dollars). Since that time, it has transmitted sufficient power to meet the needs of Anhui Province for 15 months.

Xinjiang is rich in clean energy including wind and solar power. Since 2010, the western region has transmitted over 300 billion kWh of electricity to other parts of China through four channels, playing an important role in cutting emissions in many parts of the country.

Related Topics

Electricity China September 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

MoHAP to launch &#039;Tatmeen&#039; Platform to se ..

21 minutes ago

Film and television industry cooperation Understan ..

21 minutes ago

Govt lambasts back at Nawaz Sharif in response to ..

50 minutes ago

Peace, something quit unknown to people in IIOJK

2 minutes ago

Czech Republic Ranks 2nd in EU in Terms of New COV ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Health Minister, WHO Regional Chief Discus ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.