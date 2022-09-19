As a result of shelling by the Ukrainian troops, the power lines were damaged, through which electricity from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the Zaporizhzhia thermal power plant came to the Kherson region, so the region is now connected to other sources, the regional administration reported citing the director of Khersonoblenergo

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) As a result of shelling by the Ukrainian troops, the power lines were damaged, through which electricity from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the Zaporizhzhia thermal power plant came to the Kherson region, so the region is now connected to other sources, the regional administration reported citing the director of Khersonoblenergo.

"Earlier, we took electricity from the Zaporizhzhia NPP and from the Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant. But as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the lines that supplied the city were damaged. Now we are powered from other sources, but as far as possible, work is underway to restore the damaged lines," the director said.