UrduPoint.com

Electricity From Zaporizhzhia Stops Going To Kherson As Kiev's Forces Damaged Power Lines

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2022 | 10:39 PM

Electricity From Zaporizhzhia Stops Going to Kherson as Kiev's Forces Damaged Power Lines

As a result of shelling by the Ukrainian troops, the power lines were damaged, through which electricity from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the Zaporizhzhia thermal power plant came to the Kherson region, so the region is now connected to other sources, the regional administration reported citing the director of Khersonoblenergo

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) As a result of shelling by the Ukrainian troops, the power lines were damaged, through which electricity from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the Zaporizhzhia thermal power plant came to the Kherson region, so the region is now connected to other sources, the regional administration reported citing the director of Khersonoblenergo.

"Earlier, we took electricity from the Zaporizhzhia NPP and from the Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant. But as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the lines that supplied the city were damaged. Now we are powered from other sources, but as far as possible, work is underway to restore the damaged lines," the director said.

Related Topics

Electricity Nuclear Kherson From

Recent Stories

Chadian Foreign Minister Announces Resignation

Chadian Foreign Minister Announces Resignation

54 seconds ago
 Deputy Commissioner directs factory owners to prov ..

Deputy Commissioner directs factory owners to provide social security cards to w ..

56 seconds ago
 36 people shifted to shelter home

36 people shifted to shelter home

58 seconds ago
 Swiss farmers cook up world's biggest rosti

Swiss farmers cook up world's biggest rosti

1 minute ago
 Polish Interior Minister Signs Order to Tighten En ..

Polish Interior Minister Signs Order to Tighten Entry Restrictions for Russians

14 minutes ago
 Germany to Supply Ukraine With Additional Military ..

Germany to Supply Ukraine With Additional Military Equipment - Defense Ministry

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.