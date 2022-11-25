Electricity in Kiev to Be Restored for Two-Three Hours for Now - Energy Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) Executive director of the Ukrainian energy company DTEK Dmytro Sakharuk said on Thursday on air on the national television that electricity in Kiev would be restored for only two-three hours.

"(We) will start switching a little bit, for two-three hours, until the energy volume coming to Kiev is restored," Sakharuk said.

He confirmed reports of the military administration of Kiev that about 70% of the city had no power at the moment.

"We have approximately 30% of people connected (to the powergrid)," he said.

Ukraine's Ministry of Energy reported earlier in the day that Russian missile strikes had temporarily disconnected all nuclear power plants as well as majority of thermal and hydropower stations from the national powergrid, which left millions of people with no electricity.

Russia has been delivering air strikes on Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure since October 10, two days after the bombing of the Crimean bridge, which Moscow has blamed on the Ukrainian special services.