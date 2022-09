Electricity Prices in Germany, Netherlands Fall Below 300 Euros Per MWh - Exchange

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) The average price of electricity projected for September 3 in Germany and the Netherlands fell below 300 Euros ($298) per megawatt-hour, the Nord Pool power exchange's data showed on Friday.

The projected Saturday price in Germany is 287,75 euros, compared to 422,25 euros on Friday, while in the Netherlands 286,35 euros against 425,28 euros.

The average electricity price in these countries exceeded 600 euros per megawatt-hour at the end of August.

Nord Pool noted that the projected prices are wholesale and exclude national taxes and fees.