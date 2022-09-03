Electricity Prices in Germany, Netherlands Fall Below 300 Euros Per MWh - Exchange

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) The average price of electricity projected for September 3 in Germany and the Netherlands fell below 300 Euros ($298) per megawatt-hour, the Nord Pool power exchange's data showed on Friday.

The projected Saturday price in Germany is 287,75 euros, compared to 422,25 euros on Friday, while in the Netherlands ” 286,35 euros against 425,28 euros.

The average electricity price in these countries exceeded 600 euros per megawatt-hour at the end of August.

Nord Pool noted that the projected prices are wholesale and exclude national taxes and fees.