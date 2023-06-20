UrduPoint.com

Electricity Prices In Switzerland May Rise By 12% In 2024 - Association

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2023 | 11:12 PM

Electricity Prices in Switzerland May Rise by 12% in 2024 - Association

Electricity prices in Switzerland may increase on average by 12% in 2024, the Association of Swiss Electricity Companies (VSE) said on Tuesday

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Electricity prices in Switzerland may increase on average by 12% in 2024, the Association of Swiss Electricity Companies (VSE) said on Tuesday.

"Based on a survey of VSE members on electricity prices, the VSE predicts that electricity tariffs should be increased in 2024 by an average of 12%... It means that half of the underlying energy supply companies are likely to increase their electricity prices by 12% or more," the association said in a statement.

The survey was conducted among 135 VSE members.

According to the statement, the rise in prices is associated with the ongoing energy crisis in Europe, which was caused by the dry summer of 2022 and the conflict in Ukraine.

In 2023, electricity prices in Switzerland have increased on average by 27%.

After the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, the West stepped up its sanctions pressure on Russia, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States.

