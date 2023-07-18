Electricity Rates to Rise 10% in August for French Households, Small Businesses

The French ministries of the economy and ecological transition said on Tuesday that electricity rates for households and small businesses in France would go up 10% starting August 1, France's Le Figaro newspaper reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The French ministries of the economy and ecological transition said on Tuesday that electricity rates for households and small businesses in France would go up 10% starting August 1, France's Le Figaro newspaper reported.

The increase will affect all households and very small businesses, "connected to a meter with a power below 36 kilovolt-amperes," the daily said, quoting the government. An average electricity bill will increase by 160 Euros ($180) to 1,800 euros.

From August 1, the so-called tariff shield will continue to cover more than a third of French consumers' bills, or 37%, instead of the current 43%, the media wrote.

In April, French Minister of Economy Bruno Le Maire announced an extension to the policy of restraining an increase in electricity prices until 2025. After that date, such practice must cease. Besides, the minister noted, in 2023 electricity rates should not go up by more than 15%.

In February, the government had already raised prices for electricity by 15%.

In July 2022, President of France Emmanuel Macron ordered the government to prepare a plan for responsible energy consumption for households and industry amid a reduction of gas imports from Russia and the ceasing of operations of half of the country's atomic power plants for maintenance and renovation. The Energy Sobriety Plan, as Macron has called it, should have consisted of concrete goals and digital measures and provided for the abolition of "useless illumination" in cities.

The energy crisis in the European Union deteriorated in July 2022 after the first disruptions to gas supplies from Russia to the EU. They were caused, among other reasons, by problems with the technical maintenance of the Nord Stream pipeline caused by sanctions against Russia.