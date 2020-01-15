UrduPoint.com
Electricity Replacement Reduces 7.84 Mln Tonnes Of Carbon Emissions In Zhejiang

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:11 PM

Electricity replacement reduces 7.84 mln tonnes of carbon emissions in Zhejiang

HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Electricity was further promoted in east China's Zhejiang Province, which saved an estimated 3.18 million tonnes of standard coal, or 7.84 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions in 2019, the State Grid's Zhejiang branch said.

A total of 4,706 electricity replacement projects were finished last year, realizing an additional 7.86 billion kWh of electric power. Based on the calculation that a tree absorbs 16 kg of carbon dioxide per day, the emission cut is equal to planting 1.

34 million trees.

The company said replacing the use of coal, gas and oil with efficient and clean electricity can reduce air pollution and smog.

Ten electric agricultural bases were built last year, and electric kitchens were promoted in the vast rural areas as well.

All the ports and airport loading bridges in Zhejiang are now powered by electricity. A total of 118 million kWh was used for electric vehicle charging over the year, while 75 scenic spots have seen their operation go fully electric.

