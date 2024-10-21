Open Menu

Electricity Restored To 50% Of Havana After Nationwide Blackout: Cuba State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Electricity restored to 50% of Havana after nationwide blackout: Cuba state media

Havana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Electricity has been restored to half of Havana, the Cuban capital's power company reported Monday, four days after the start of a nationwide power blackout that the authorities have struggled to address.

"Around 50 percent of clients" now have power, Havana's electricity company said in a report published by state-run news portal Cubadebate.

Power went out for the communist island's 10 million people on Friday after the collapse of the nation's largest power plant crippled the grid.

The government has said that electricity is expected to be restored to most of the country by the end of Monday.

Related Topics

Electricity Company Havana Government Million

Recent Stories

OPPO A3 Pre-Orders Kickoff with a Fun Picnic Exper ..

OPPO A3 Pre-Orders Kickoff with a Fun Picnic Experience and Exciting Offers!

54 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah Returns as the Face of the Transformer ..

Naseem Shah Returns as the Face of the Transformer-Inspired TECNO SPARK 30 Pro

56 minutes ago
 Can You Master the "Slim Hai, Theek Hai" Tongue Tw ..

Can You Master the "Slim Hai, Theek Hai" Tongue Twister?

58 minutes ago
 Excitement Builds for Durefishan Saleem's Upcoming ..

Excitement Builds for Durefishan Saleem's Upcoming Drama "Sanwal Yaar Piya"

1 hour ago
 PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third ..

PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third Test underway

4 hours ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

5 hours ago
Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Me ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Meets Top Military Leadership

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea

Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea

5 hours ago
 Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26t ..

Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26th Constitutional amendment

5 hours ago
 Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chau ..

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son

5 hours ago
 Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendm ..

Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential ..

5 hours ago
 Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks contr ..

Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media

6 hours ago

More Stories From World