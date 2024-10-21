Electricity restored to 50% of Havana after nationwide blackout: Cuba state media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Havana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Electricity has been restored to half of Havana, the Cuban capital's power company reported Monday, four days after the start of a nationwide power blackout that the authorities have struggled to address.

"Around 50 percent of clients" now have power, Havana's electricity company said in a report published by state-run news portal Cubadebate.

Power went out for the communist island's 10 million people on Friday after the collapse of the nation's largest power plant crippled the grid.

The government has said that electricity is expected to be restored to most of the country by the end of Monday.