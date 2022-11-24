Electricity Restored to 90% of Consumers in Moldova - Deputy Prime Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Electricity supply in Moldova has been restored for all residents of the north and 90% of consumers of the center and the south of the country, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, at about 12:20 GMT, massive power outages took place in Moldova, that disrupted the work of state agencies and left residents without electricity.

President of Moldova Maia Sandu blamed Russia for the incident in connection with the strikes against Ukraine. Russian Ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Vasnetsov was summoned to the Moldovan Foreign Ministry.

"At the moment, all consumers of the RED Nord distribution network (northern districts) and more than 90% of consumers of the Premier Energy Distribution distribution network (center and south) are reconnected to electricity. In the next few hours, all consumers will be connected," Spinu said on Telegram.