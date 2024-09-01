Open Menu

Electricity Returns Across Venezuela After Prolonged Outage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2024 | 09:11 AM

Electricity returns across Venezuela after prolonged outage

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Power was restored across Venezuela on Saturday morning, after a massive 12-hour outage plunged the entire country into darkness.

The government has blamed "sabotage" by opposition forces protesting what they say was fraud in the widely disputed elections a month ago that left President Nicolas Maduro in charge.

Blackouts are not uncommon in Venezuela -- though many experts attribute them to official corruption and a lack of investment in distribution networks.

This week's problem originated early Friday at the Simon Bolivar hydroelectric plant, Venezuela's chief source of power.

Maduro called it "the father and the mother of all attacks" against the facility. He accused "fascists," as he calls the opposition, and the United States of being behind the outage, but offered no evidence.

The prolonged power failure revived memories of a massive 2019 blackout that lasted several days.

Electricity began returning to some states around 4:00 pm (2000 GMT) Friday and had been restored to nearly the entire country by Saturday morning, according to local media and users contacted by AFP.

Metro service in Caracas was back to normal, transport authorities said.

Internet connectivity was around 93 percent by dawn Saturday, according to the NGO VE Sin Filtro, which monitors internet connection levels.

Jose Aquilar, an expert in risk in the electrical utilities sector, said the outage likely stemmed from a breakdown of some kind in the country's decrepit grid -- not sabotage.

"The failure should not have led to something major, but the Venezuelan electricity system is so precarious that one thing led to another," he told AFP, "and the distribution networks were affected."

- 'Full of revenge' -

The outage occurred a month after the July 28 elections, in which the government-aligned National Electoral Council (CNE) declared Maduro the winner, while refusing to release detailed data.

The opposition has published data from local election stations that it says shows Maduro was handily defeated by its candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia.

The United States and several Latin American and European countries have refused to recognize Maduro's victory claim without seeing detailed vote tallies.

The Caracas government had warned even before the election of a possible "attack" against the electrical system.

The outage, Maduro said Friday, was "an attack full of revenge... from fascist sectors."

Prosecutors had summoned Gonzalez Urrutia to appear Friday over his claims that he was the rightful winner of the election. He faces charges in connection with the opposition's release of electoral data.

Gonzalez Urrutia, who has said he fears arrest, is in hiding and did not appear. Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, similarly facing a threat of jail, is also in hiding.

Related Topics

Election Attack Corruption Internet Electricity Vote Jail Metro Caracas United States Venezuela July 2019 Media All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

10 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

10 hours ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

11 hours ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

13 hours ago
 Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

13 hours ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

14 hours ago
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

17 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

17 hours ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

17 hours ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

20 hours ago
 Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024

24 hours ago

More Stories From World