Electricity Supply In China's Sichuan Province Restored As Temperatures Fall - Reports

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2022 | 10:00 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) Power supply for industrial and commercial users in China's southwestern province of Sichuan has been fully restored as the abnormal heat began to subside, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Sunday.

The power crunch caused by severe drought in the province has started to ease as air temperature drops, according to the report.

CCTV added that the lights in the shops in the province's cities are on again and there are no restrictions on the use of air conditioners.

Last week, the authorities of Sichuan province restricted electricity supply amid an abnormal heat wave.

Industrial enterprises in most cities of the province were ordered to suspend production in order to save electricity for the population. In some cities of the province, the authorities carried out a rolling power outage in residential buildings, offices and educational institutions, as well as stopped commercial activities, major sports and cultural events at night, turned off fountains and advertising signs.

On August 17, the China Meteorological Administration said that the heatwave broke the historic record since the beginning of regular meteorological observations in the country in 1961.

