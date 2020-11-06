Electricity Supply in Syria to Be Fully Restored in Coming Hours - Ministry

The power supply in Syria has been partially restored and will return to normal in the coming hours, the Syrian Ministry of Electricity said on Friday following a countrywide blackout

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The power supply in Syria has been partially restored and will return to normal in the coming hours, the Syrian Ministry of Electricity said on Friday following a countrywide blackout.

Electricity was cut off over entire Syria on Friday morning as a result of a network malfunction.

"The power supply in all provinces has begun to gradually return to normal. Repair teams continue to work, and the supply of electricity will function properly in the next few hours," the ministry said in a statement.

The most recent time when all of the Syrian provinces were left without electricity occurred in late August. The power outage was caused by a terrorist attack on a gas pipeline in the suburbs of Damascus between the areas of Ad Dumayr and Adra.