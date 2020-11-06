UrduPoint.com
Electricity Supply Restored Across Whole Of Syria After Network Malfunction - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 09:07 PM

Power has been restored across the whole of Syria after a nationwide outage earlier in the day caused by a network malfunction, Syria's minister of electricity, Ghassan Al-Zamel, told the state-run SANA news agency on Friday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Power has been restored across the whole of Syria after a nationwide outage earlier in the day caused by a network malfunction, Syria's minister of electricity, Ghassan Al-Zamel, told the state-run SANA news agency on Friday.

"Power supply has been restored in all Syrian provinces following the malfunction that led to outages throughout the country," the electricity minister said.

The Ministry of Electricity announced the nationwide blackout earlier in the day. Crews were dispatched immediately to rectify the issue.

A major blackout was reported in Syria this past August after terrorists attacked a gas pipeline in the suburbs of Damascus, causing a large explosion.

More Stories From World

