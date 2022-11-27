Electricity, Water Supply Almost Restored in Kiev - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2022) Electricity, water, heat supply and communications have been almost completely restored in Kiev, with repair work in the power grid system at the final stage, the regional military administration said on Sunday.

"Electricity, water, heat supply, communications have been almost completely restored in the capital. Repair work in the power grid system is at its final stage. As of morning, most of the city's residents not only have electricity, but are also not affected by emergency or even stabilization outages. Within the capital, water supply, heat supply, communications ” everything is working normally. Only local emergencies are possible," the administration said on Telegram.

At the same time, Kiev Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said that the city might switch to scheduled power outages already on Sunday, November 27, as around 25% of residents had been left without electricity. DTEK ” the utility servicing the Ukrainian capital and some other regions ” also said that emergency power outages had been scheduled in Kiev. In particular, the lights will be alternately turned off in such a way that citizens are left without power for a maximum of five hours in a row.

On Saturday, former Ukrainian Energy Minister Ivan Plachkov said that Ukraine was experiencing a large shortage of equipment to support its energy system. There are no powerful transformers left in reserve, and the production of new units may take up to six months, according to Plachkov.

Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure has been periodically facing attacks by the Russian armed forces since October 10. Moscow launched strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukraine two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Russia believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that through its continued terrorist activities Kiev put itself on par with the most odious terrorist groups, and vowed to harshly respond to such crimes.

Following attacks on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.