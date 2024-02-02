Electrolux loss more than triples in 'challenging' 2023

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Swedish home appliances maker Electrolux said Friday its net loss more than tripled in 2023 as soaring inflation, higher interest rates and geopolitical tensions weighed on consumers.

Electrolux chief executive Jonas Samuelson said 2023 "proved to be another challenging year" as its losses widened to 5.2 billion kronor ($500 million).

"High inflation, rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions continued to weigh on consumer sentiment, which remained weak in our major markets," Samuelson said in the company's earnings report.

In mid-January, the company posted a profit warning for the fourth quarter ahead of the upcoming earnings report, citing poor performance in North America.

For the fourth quarter, Electrolux reported a net loss of 4.1 billion kronor, more than double the loss of 1.9 billion for the same period a year earlier and worse than analyst expectations of a net loss of 2.

3 billion kronor, according to Bloomberg survey.

"It is truly disappointing that the significant cost savings we have realized in North America are not showing on the bottom line but rather consumed by the industry's high degree of promotional activity," Samuelson said.

For the year, Electrolux reported 134.5 billion kronor in net sales, nearly matching the 134.9 billion kronor it registered in 2022, and in line with analyst expectations, according to a Bloomberg survey.

Electrolux experienced a boom during the Covid pandemic as house-bound consumers turned their attention to refreshing their homes.

But the company was then hit with supply-chain disruptions and is now struggling to adapt to weaker demand.

In October, the household appliance giant announced plans to cut some 3,000 jobs, which followed an announcement to cut 4,000 jobs -- mainly in North America -- the year before.

