Electronic Polling Stations Voter Turnout at Moscow City Parliament Election Exceeds 92%

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) The final voter turnout at electronic polling stations at the Moscow City Parliament elections amounted to 92.3 percent, the public election monitoring staff said.

Moscow residents elected lawmakers to the city parliament on Sunday as part of the single voting day. A total of 225 people presented their candidacies for the vote. The municipal authorities opened 3,602 polling stations. The election commission also organized electronic voting for the first time at three polling stations.