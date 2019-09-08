UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Electronic Polling Stations Voter Turnout At Moscow City Parliament Election Exceeds 92%

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 10:40 PM

Electronic Polling Stations Voter Turnout at Moscow City Parliament Election Exceeds 92%

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) The final voter turnout at electronic polling stations at the Moscow City Parliament elections amounted to 92.3 percent, the public election monitoring staff said.

"The final turnout in electronic voting during the election of lawmakers of the Moscow City Parliament amounted to 92.

3 percent," the statement published on Telegram channel said.

Moscow residents elected lawmakers to the city parliament on Sunday as part of the single voting day. A total of 225 people presented their candidacies for the vote. The municipal authorities opened 3,602 polling stations. The election commission also organized electronic voting for the first time at three polling stations.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE, Central African Republic boosting ties

41 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives credentials of UN Resi ..

56 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed receives CEO of Merck

56 minutes ago

32,256 business licenses issued in eight months in ..

1 hour ago

Sultan Al Jaber discusses key media issues with pa ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Metro is a key pillar of our infrastructure, ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.