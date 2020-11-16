UrduPoint.com
Electronic System Of Moldovan CEC Attacked By Hackers On Runoff Day - Official

Mon 16th November, 2020

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The electronic system of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Moldova was subjected to numerous cyberattacks on Sunday during the second round of the presidential election, however all of them were repelled, CEC deputy chairman, Vladimir Sarban said.

Moldova is holding the second round of the presidential election on Sunday, where incumbent President Igor Dodon is up against opposition candidate Maia Sandu, the leader of the pro-EU Action and Solidarity Party. None of the candidates received more than 50 percent of the votes during the first round of the election.

"The electronic system of the CEC was repeatedly subjected to cyberattacks today. We have managed to repel them and they did not affect the electoral process," Sarban said at a briefing.

The polling stations will close at 19:00 GMT.

Moldova held the first round of the election on November 1. The Central Election Commission announced after counting 100 percent of the ballots that Sandu had secured victory in the first round with 36.16 percent of the vote, while Dodon, the candidate of pro-Russian Party of Socialists, received 32.61 percent of the vote.

