Electronic Warfare Intercepts 3 Attack Drones at ZNPP - Law Enforcement Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

Electronic warfare equipment intercepted three Ukrainian attack drones at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), a representative of law enforcement agencies said on Friday

MELITOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Electronic warfare equipment intercepted three Ukrainian attack drones at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), a representative of law enforcement agencies said on Friday.

"Today, on June 9, the Kiev regime made another attempt to destabilize the situation in the area of the ZNPP.

In the morning, the electronic warfare equipment forces landed three Ukrainian UAVs with PG-7L ammunition, which were flying in the direction of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Then the UAVs were examined by explosives experts. As a result, it was decided to destroy them on the spot. There was no damage done and no casualties," the representative said.