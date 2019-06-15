Elephant Kills Farmer in Northeast Botswana - Reports

An elephant trampled to death a 67-year-old farmer in northeastern Botswana on Friday, media reported Saturday citing local police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) An elephant trampled to death a 67-year-old farmer in northeastern Botswana on Friday, media reported Saturday citing local police

The incident took place at the ranch near the village of Dukwi, which is some 330 miles northwest of the country's capital of Gaborone, assistant superintendent Azhani Mokokomani told Xinhua news agency.

The victim began shooting at the elephant that strayed into his farm, thereby angering the animal, according to the police officer.