Open Menu

Elephant Kills Visitor At South Africa's Kruger Park

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Elephant kills visitor at South Africa's Kruger park

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) An elephant trampled and killed a South African who was trying to protect his grandchildren from the charging animal at the famous Kruger Park, authorities said Sunday.

The 59-year-old man was killed on Saturday at one of the busiest gates into the vast park in the east of South Africa, police said.

The man had been trying to get to safety two of his grandchildren, aged five and 11, who were charged by the elephant as they were taking pictures and video of the animal that was inside the park, according to a police statement.

As the children ran from the elephant, they fell. The animal attacked the 11-year-old boy with its trunk, it said.

"It was during this time when the grandfather went to assist ... when the elephant turned and trampled on him before it left them and returned into the Kruger national park premises.

"The police and emergency services personnel were summoned to the scene, and unfortunately, the man had already succumbed to the injuries whilst the boy sustained some injuries in the leg."

The man was a South African citizen, the national parks authority, SANParks, said.

With some 20,000 square kilometres (7,700 square miles) of savannah extending to neighbouring Mozambique, Kruger is the largest game park in South Africa. A presumed poacher was killed by elephants in 2021 in the same park.

Recent Stories

Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in E ..

Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher

1 hour ago
 Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

1 hour ago
 Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, region ..

Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

2 hours ago
 Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohamme ..

Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

2 hours ago
 15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Souther ..

15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon

2 hours ago
 Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 ..

Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 exhibitors

2 hours ago
Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues w ..

Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials

3 hours ago
 Emirates Health Services showcases innovative fami ..

Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..

3 hours ago
 Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss comba ..

Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism

3 hours ago
 M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, hea ..

M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 2025

3 hours ago
 Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges an ..

Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA

3 hours ago
 SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibiti ..

SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibition

3 hours ago

More Stories From World