Elephant Playground Slides Fan Nostalgia For Taiwanese

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Taipei, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) In playgrounds across Taiwan a jumbo surprise awaits children in the form of colourful elephant slides, evoking nostalgia for older Taiwanese who say the structures used to be ubiquitous across the island.

Affectionately known as "Grandpa Elephant", the slides are primarily made of terrazzo or concrete, and were once a regular schoolyard feature during the 60s and 70s.

But their sightings have dwindled since the island tightened playground safety regulations, with some slides removed, while others are off-limits to children.

"The elephant slide is like a friend who grew up with us," said Yu Chiu-ling, 58, who has been documenting the remaining structures since 2010.

Yu, a writer, said the idea for the project was ignited by a visit to her old Primary school in western Lukang township where the sight of the elephant slide sparked intense nostalgia in her.

"Many things had changed except the elephant. It's still round and chubby, and it hasn't aged, it's well-preserved," Yu told AFP.

"It was quite emotional to see it again, it felt like it had been waiting for me."

Yu thought others her age would have similar feelings so she began visiting schools across Taiwan to record the remaining elephant slides, sharing photos, stories and their locations on a Facebook page.

"The elephant slide is a memory shared across generations of Taiwanese, who find resonance in it," she said.

