Elevated Walkway Collapse in Moscow Region Leaves 39 Injured- Russian Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) An elevated walkway has collapsed at a warehouse complex in the Russian town of Stupino, in Moscow Region, leaving 39 people injured, 18 of whom are in serious condition, the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Sunday.

"According to the latest data, 39 people were injured after the collapse of an overhead walkway on the territory of a warehouse complex in Stupino. Eighteen of them are in serious condition, there were no deaths," a representative of the ministry said.

The walkway is believed to have collapsed from a height of 13 feet, sources in the town's administration told Sputnik earlier in the day.

Stupino is located roughly 70 miles to the south of Moscow.