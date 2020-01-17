UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eleven American Soldiers Were Injured In Jan. 8 Iranian Missile Attack On Base In Iraq: US Military

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 20 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 10:14 PM

Eleven American soldiers were injured in Jan. 8 Iranian missile attack on base in Iraq: US Military

The U.S. military said Thursday that 11 American soldiers were injured in an Iranian missile attack on two bases in Iraq earlier this month, despite Washington's initial claim denying casualties

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The U.S. military said Thursday that 11 American soldiers were injured in an Iranian missile attack on two bases in Iraq earlier this month, despite Washington's initial claim denying casualties.

The January 8 attack on bases near Baghdad and Erbil, Iraq, were launched in retaliation for the killing of Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, a senior figure in Iran's military, in a drone strike ordered by US president Donald Trump.

"While no U.S. service members were killed in the Jan. 8 Iranian attack on Al Asad Air base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed," Capt. Bill Urban, spokesman for U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

"As a standard procedure, all personnel in the vicinity of a blast are screened for traumatic brain injury, and if deemed appropriate are transported to a higher level of care," Urban explained.

In a speech, President Trump had said that no Americans were hurt in the strike, in which at least a dozen missiles were fired. "I'm pleased to inform you the American people should be extremely grateful and happy," the president said on Jan. 8. "No Americans were harmed in last night's attack by the Iranian regime." In the days following the attack, some service members were transported from Al Asad Air Base in Iraq to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, while others were sent to Camp Arifja in Kuwait for precautionary follow-on screening, he added.

"At this time, eight individuals have been transported to Landstuhl, and three have been transported to Camp Arifjan," the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Attack Iran Washington Iraq Kuwait Trump Germany Baghdad January All From

Recent Stories

German Opposition Slams Gov't for Caving to US Pre ..

19 seconds ago

Celebrity lawyer Dershowitz to defend Trump

23 seconds ago

Plantation campaign to start in Feb

24 seconds ago

Tbilisi Says Could Resume Dialogue With Moscow Aft ..

26 seconds ago

UN Must Address Expiry of Iran's Arms Embargo - US ..

22 minutes ago

DC, DPO listen problems of masses

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.