Eleven Civilians Killed During Eid Adha Holiday in Afghanistan - UN

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Wednesday expressed its concern over the killing of 11 civilians during Eid Adha holiday in the country's Paktia province.

Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security said Tuesday that 11 militants were killed in a night raid in the Zurmat district in the province.

"UNAMA gravely concerned by reports indicating 11 civilians killed during Eid by pro-government search operation in #Paktya." UNAMA wrote on Twitter.

UNAMA has called on the parties to the conflict to stop any harm to civilians.