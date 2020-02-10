UrduPoint.com
Eleven Dead, 10 Injured In Traffic Collision In Central Egypt - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 04:42 PM

Eleven Dead, 10 Injured in Traffic Collision in Central Egypt - Reports

A traffic collision in central Egypt has left 11 people dead and 10 others injured, national media reported on Monda

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) A traffic collision in central Egypt has left 11 people dead and 10 others injured, national media reported on Monday.

According to the Sada el-Balad news portal, a minibus collided with a truck on a road to the west of the city of Minya, the capital of the Menia province.

The causes of the road accident are yet to be established.

Annually, road accidents in Egypt kill about 12,000 people, according to the World Health Organization. Poor road infrastructure is believed to be among the reasons.

