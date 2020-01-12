UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eleven Dead After Migrant Boat Sinks Off Turkish Shore - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 08:20 AM

Eleven Dead After Migrant Boat Sinks Off Turkish Shore - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) At least 11 people died and eight others were rescued by the Turkish coast guard after the boat capsized near the country's western shores, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Eight of the 11 dead were children, the media outlet added.

The boat sank on Saturday in the Aegean Sea near the city of Cesme in the province of Izmir.

Turkey is one of the main transit points for migrants and refugees seeking a way into Europe after fleeing war and persecution. The country itself hosts up to 3.6 million Syrian refugees.

In recent months, migration via Turkey has reached its highest levels since an EU-Turkey deal was sealed in 2016. According to the deal, Ankara promised to prevent migrants from reaching Europe through its territory in return for considerable financial assistance.

Related Topics

Dead Syria Europe Turkey Died Izmir Ankara 2016 Media From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Pakistan

6 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

8 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Salem Al Derei

8 hours ago

Zelenskyy Says He Agreed With Rouhani on Joint Wor ..

9 hours ago

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai meets ailing ..

9 hours ago

Balanced oil market key for stability, says Al Maz ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.