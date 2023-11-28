Open Menu

Eleven Dead In Accident At Platinum Mine In South Africa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Eleven dead in accident at platinum mine in South Africa

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Eleven workers at a South African platinum mine were killed and dozens injured after an elevator bringing the workers back up to the surface malfunctioned, the mine's operator said on Tuesday.

Impala Platinum said the "serious accident" happened on Monday in the late afternoon at its mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, as employees were leaving one of the shafts at the end of their shift.

"Our hearts are heavy for the lives lost and the individuals affected by this devastating accident," Impala Platinum's (Implats) CEO, Nico Muller, said in a statement.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our colleagues and are in the process of ensuring all next of kin have been contacted".

The company said 75 workers were injured and were transferred to local hospitals and admitted for treatment.

Implats spokesman Johan Theron told AFP some were severely injured, most suffered from ankle and leg fractures, and others walked out with minor scratches.

