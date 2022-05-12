UrduPoint.com

Eleven Dead In Cameroon Forest Plane Crash: State Media

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Eleven dead in Cameroon forest plane crash: state media

All 11 people on board a plane that crashed in a forest in central Cameroon have died, state radio CRTV said Thursday

Yaound, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :All 11 people on board a plane that crashed in a forest in central Cameroon have died, state radio CRTV said Thursday.

"All perished in the disaster" on Wednesday, the presenter said.

A transport ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP: "There were no survivors.

" The plane had been chartered by a private company, the Cameroon Oil Transportation Company (COTCO), which maintains a hydrocarbon pipeline running to neighbouring Chad, official sources told AFP.

The plane, whose type and make were not made public, was flying from Yaounde-Nsimalen airport to Belabo in the east of the country, the transport ministry has said.

It was found in a forest near Nanga Eboko, some 150 km (90 miles) northeast of Yaounde, it said.

More Stories From World

