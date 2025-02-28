Open Menu

Eleven Dead In China Boat Collision: State Media

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Eleven dead in China boat collision: state media

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Eleven people have been confirmed dead and five are missing after a passenger boat collided with an industrial vessel in central China's Hunan province, state news agency Xinhua said Friday.

Nineteen people fell overboard on Tuesday when an oil spill cleanup vessel crashed into the passenger boat on the Yuanshui River in Yuanling County. Three people were rescued and two were found dead shortly after.

Emergency workers recovered the passenger ship Friday night, and nine more victims were confirmed dead, the Xinhua report said.

The water is deep in that area and rescuers face "complex" conditions as they search for the five people who were still missing.

