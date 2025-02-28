Eleven Dead In China Boat Collision: State Media
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 10:30 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Eleven people have been confirmed dead and five are missing after a passenger boat collided with an industrial vessel in central China's Hunan province, state news agency Xinhua said Friday.
Nineteen people fell overboard on Tuesday when an oil spill cleanup vessel crashed into the passenger boat on the Yuanshui River in Yuanling County. Three people were rescued and two were found dead shortly after.
Emergency workers recovered the passenger ship Friday night, and nine more victims were confirmed dead, the Xinhua report said.
The water is deep in that area and rescuers face "complex" conditions as they search for the five people who were still missing.
Recent Stories
RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansion
Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to UAE
Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ strategic development initiatives
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 ..
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, championing collaboration for ..
Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s ..
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Energy, reviews sector's ..
MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Workshop in Dubai
Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation channels
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Business Council
More Stories From World
-
Eleven dead in China boat collision: state media1 minute ago
-
Saudi surgical team successfully separates conjoined twins from Burkina Faso41 minutes ago
-
Stocks weighed down by Crypto 'meltdown', tariff uncertainty1 hour ago
-
KIU and Xian Northwestern University China Agree to Strengthen Academic and Research Collaboration1 hour ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi interacts with Pakistan community at Embassy premises2 hours ago
-
Hutter wins to boost hopes of retaining World Cup downhill title3 hours ago
-
Pakistani astronaut to become first foreign visitor to China's space station4 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi, DG Guizhou discuss cooperation4 hours ago
-
Hospitalised pope no longer in critical condition: Vatican source5 hours ago
-
Russia security chief Shoigu lands in Beijing: Russian agencies5 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Sinovac Biotech Ltd.5 hours ago
-
Violence mars huge Greece train crash demonstration5 hours ago