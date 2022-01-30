UrduPoint.com

Eleven Dead, Seven Injured In Bus Accident In Bolivia - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2022 | 07:00 AM

Eleven Dead, Seven Injured in Bus Accident in Bolivia - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) At least 11 people died and seven others were injured when a passenger bus went off the road in Cochabamba Department in central Bolivia, local media report.

The accident occurred on Saturday when a Kami July 16 union bus fell into a ravine while transporting Kami mining company employees, the Correo del Sur newspaper said citing a preliminary police report.

According to the report, at least 11 people died in the accident and another seven were injured.

Radio Kawsachun Coca reported on Saturday that the bus driver was among the deceased.

An investigation into the exact causes of the accident is underway.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Company Driver Road Died Cochabamba Sur Bolivia July Media

Recent Stories

Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

6 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

6 hours ago
 Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth ..

Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth of Vaccination Certificates - ..

7 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

7 hours ago
 Snow 'bomb' unleashes blizzard on eastern US

Snow 'bomb' unleashes blizzard on eastern US

8 hours ago
 Kazakh leader rejects international probe into dea ..

Kazakh leader rejects international probe into deadly unrest

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>