Eleven Dead, Seven Injured in Bus Accident in Bolivia - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) At least 11 people died and seven others were injured when a passenger bus went off the road in Cochabamba Department in central Bolivia, local media report.

The accident occurred on Saturday when a Kami July 16 union bus fell into a ravine while transporting Kami mining company employees, the Correo del Sur newspaper said citing a preliminary police report.

According to the report, at least 11 people died in the accident and another seven were injured.

Radio Kawsachun Coca reported on Saturday that the bus driver was among the deceased.

An investigation into the exact causes of the accident is underway.