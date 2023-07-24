Eleven Drones Shot Down, Suppressed by Means of Electronic Warfare Over Crimea - Aksyonov

(@FahadShabbir)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) A total of 11 drones have been shot down and suppressed by means of electronic warfare in the skies over Crimea, the head of the Republic of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov said.

"In the skies over Crimea, 11 enemy UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) were shot down by air defense systems and suppressed by electronic warfare," Aksyonov wrote on Telegram on Monday morning.

He did not specify whether there were any casualties as a result of the attack.

"An ammunition depot in the Dzhankoy district was hit. Also, a private house in the Kirovsky district was damaged by UAV fragments," Aksyonov said.