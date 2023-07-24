Open Menu

Eleven Drones Shot Down, Suppressed By Means Of Electronic Warfare Over Crimea - Aksyonov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Eleven Drones Shot Down, Suppressed by Means of Electronic Warfare Over Crimea - Aksyonov

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) A total of 11 drones have been shot down and suppressed by means of electronic warfare in the skies over Crimea, the head of the Republic of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov said.

"In the skies over Crimea, 11 enemy UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) were shot down by air defense systems and suppressed by electronic warfare," Aksyonov wrote on Telegram on Monday morning.

He did not specify whether there were any casualties as a result of the attack.

"An ammunition depot in the Dzhankoy district was hit. Also, a private house in the Kirovsky district was damaged by UAV fragments," Aksyonov said.

Related Topics

Attack Vehicles Dzhankoy

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 July 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous developmen ..

UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous development aid to support Africa’s Sa ..

10 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Qura ..

UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Quran in Denmark

11 hours ago
 UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of D ..

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Confe ..

13 hours ago
 UAE committed to working with international commun ..

UAE committed to working with international community to address global challeng ..

13 hours ago
Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de ..

Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de France&#039;s Stage 20

14 hours ago
 UAE President participates in International Confer ..

UAE President participates in International Conference on Development and Migrat ..

15 hours ago
 Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#0 ..

Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#039;23

15 hours ago
 Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital ..

Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital transformation

16 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on Ju ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

16 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversa ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World