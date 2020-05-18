Eleven EU Countries Speak Up for Restoring Freedom of Movement Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The foreign ministers of Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Germany, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Spain and Slovenia on Monday voiced support for a gradual and coordinated restoration of the freedom of movement across the European Union, which has taken a hit due to border closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The foreign ministers of Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Germany, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Spain and Slovenia on Monday voiced support for a gradual and coordinated restoration of the freedom of movement across the European Union, which has taken a hit due to border closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministers discussed the issue during a videoconference earlier in the day.

"We, therefore, welcome the guidelines issued by the European Commission on 13 May 2020 in its Communications on Tourism and transport in 2020 and beyond, a phased and coordinated approach for restoring freedom of movement and lifting internal border controls, on the progressive restoration of transport services and connectivity, and on the progressive resumption of tourism services and for health protocols in hospitality establishments," the ministers said in a joint declaration published by the Greek Foreign Ministry.

They have agreed on the need for a gradual, coordinated, and agreed-upon process of restoring interstate travel, while also stressing the need for researching ways to allow traveling without risking the spread of diseases, as well as ensuring the safe return home for the EU countries' citizens.

Earlier in the month, the European Commission adopted a host of guidelines for travel and tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes steps for a phased lifting of internal border controls.