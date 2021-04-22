Eleven Heads of State, Government to Attend Funeral of Late Chad President Deby - Source

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Eleven heads of state and government will attend the funeral of Chad's late President Idriss Deby on Friday, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

According to the source, apart from French President Emmanuel Macron, whose attendance was previously confirmed by Paris, the heads of state and government of Mali, Guinea, Congo, Sudan, Mauritania, Niger, Togo, Gabon, Burkina Faso and Cote d'Ivoire will also go to the state funeral.

On Sunday, Deby, who was recently re-elected for his sixth term, sustained injuries on the front lines during hostilities with insurgents in the country's north and died in hospital two days later.

Chad has been struggling with numerous social, economic and security issues, including the confrontation between Muslims in the North and Christians in the South. In addition, terrorist organization Boko Haram (banned in Russia) is still active in northwestern Chad.