UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eleven Heads Of State, Government To Attend Funeral Of Late Chad President Deby - Source

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 01:10 AM

Eleven Heads of State, Government to Attend Funeral of Late Chad President Deby - Source

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Eleven heads of state and government will attend the funeral of Chad's late President Idriss Deby on Friday, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

According to the source, apart from French President Emmanuel Macron, whose attendance was previously confirmed by Paris, the heads of state and government of Mali, Guinea, Congo, Sudan, Mauritania, Niger, Togo, Gabon, Burkina Faso and Cote d'Ivoire will also go to the state funeral.

On Sunday, Deby, who was recently re-elected for his sixth term, sustained injuries on the front lines during hostilities with insurgents in the country's north and died in hospital two days later.

Chad has been struggling with numerous social, economic and security issues, including the confrontation between Muslims in the North and Christians in the South. In addition, terrorist organization Boko Haram (banned in Russia) is still active in northwestern Chad.

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia Died Paris Mali Burkina Faso Togo Chad Sudan Congo Guinea Gabon Mauritania Niger Sunday Muslim Christian From Government

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways continues industry leading research ..

46 minutes ago

FAB initiates share transfer process for acquiring ..

1 hour ago

Executive Council of Dubai approves formation of E ..

1 hour ago

ICE Announces That a Record 18,848 Murban Crude Oi ..

2 hours ago

Mubadala partners with Mohamed bin Zayed Species C ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,931 new COVID-19 cases, 1,898 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.