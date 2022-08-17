UrduPoint.com

Eleven Injured As Tourist Road Train Car Overturns In Mallorca - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2022 | 11:37 PM

Eleven Injured as Tourist Road Train Car Overturns in Mallorca - Reports

At least 11 people, including four minors, were injured in the crash of a tourist road train on the Spanish island of Mallorca, local media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) At least 11 people, including four minors, were injured in the crash of a tourist road train on the Spanish island of Mallorca, local media reported on Wednesday.

The road train was running in the resort town of Cala d'Or, Diario de Mallorca newspaper said, adding that due to still unclear circumstances, the last car of the train overturned.

According to the report, eight people were hospitalized.

The nationalities of the victims was not reported.

More Stories From World

