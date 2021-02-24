UrduPoint.com
Eleven Japanese Officials May Lose Posts Over Scandal Involving Suga's Son - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 02:40 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Eleven high-ranking Japanese officials from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications may lose their positions over a scandal involving the eldest son of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications Ryota Takeda said that he intended to submit a relevant application to the department of civil servants.

Earlier this week, media reported that 13 officials of the communications ministry had violated the National Public Service Ethics Law by receiving expensive meals from Seigo Suga and other members of Tohokushinsha Film Corporation, a company that offers satellite broadcasting services, to which the ministry grants licenses.

The National Public Service Ethics Law prohibits receiving favors from stakeholders.

Seigo Suga's company deals with film dubbing and satellite broadcasting, an area controlled by the communications ministry. According to media reports, there were 37 such meetings when ministerial officials had been wined and dined by Suga's company. The total cost of such meals stood at about $5,000.

The prime minister has already publicly apologized, stressing that he had not discussed work affairs with his son and had no idea about his meetings with ministerial officials.

