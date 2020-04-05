UrduPoint.com
Eleven Killed, 4 Injured In Colombia's Coal Mine Explosion - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 08:30 AM

Eleven Killed, 4 Injured in Colombia's Coal Mine Explosion - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) A methane explosion at a coal mine in the central Colombian department of Cundinamarca damaged three nearby mines and caused the collapse of one of them, resulting in 11 deaths, local media reported.

According to the Colombian El Tiempo newspaper, citing the head of the local risk management department, four miners were injured. The bodies were retrieved by the Technical Investigation Corps' agents, the media outlet added. According to the preliminary investigation, the incident was caused by an explosion of methane and coal dust.

Search and rescue operations are underway.

