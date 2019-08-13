Eleven Killed in Bus-Truck Collision in Bolivia - Reports

(@imziishan)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) At least eleven people have been killed and another two injured in a bus-truck accident in Bolivia, local media reported.

The incident took place on Monday morning, ABI news Agency reported.

A pregnant woman and a child are among those killed in the tragedy.

Police have not yet released the official cause of the accident. There are two versions of the incident. The truck might have been traveling into oncoming traffic or the driver of the truck could have been under the influence of alcohol.