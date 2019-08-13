UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eleven Killed In Bus-Truck Collision In Bolivia - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 17 seconds ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 05:40 AM

Eleven Killed in Bus-Truck Collision in Bolivia - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) At least eleven people have been killed and another two injured in a bus-truck accident in Bolivia, local media reported.

The incident took place on Monday morning, ABI news Agency reported.

A pregnant woman and a child are among those killed in the tragedy.

Police have not yet released the official cause of the accident. There are two versions of the incident. The truck might have been traveling into oncoming traffic or the driver of the truck could have been under the influence of alcohol.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Driver Traffic Bolivia Women Media

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

9 hours ago

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman discuss lat ..

10 hours ago

‘We are facing a learning crisis’, UN chief wa ..

10 hours ago

Saudi King, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss regional dev ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.