Eleven Killed in Fire at Factory in Central Bangladesh, Over 30 Injured - Reports

Eleven people were killed and more than 30 injured in a fire at a factory in central Bangladesh, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Eleven people were killed and more than 30 injured in a fire at a factory in central Bangladesh, media reported on Thursday.

The bdnews24 website said that the fire occurred at 5.45 p.m.

local time (11:45 GMT) on Wednesday at a plastics factory in the town of Keraniganj, located close to the capital of Dhaka.

A total of 32 people were in need of treatment and were transferred to a nearby hospital.

The officials could not yet say what caused the incident at a factory that produced products for one-time use and was operating without a proper license, according to Nasrul Hamid, the state minister for power, energy and mineral resources.