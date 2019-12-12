Eleven Killed In Fire At Factory In Central Bangladesh, Over 30 Injured - Reports
Sumaira FH 17 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:22 PM
Eleven people were killed and more than 30 injured in a fire at a factory in central Bangladesh, media reported on Thursday
The bdnews24 website said that the fire occurred at 5.45 p.m.
local time (11:45 GMT) on Wednesday at a plastics factory in the town of Keraniganj, located close to the capital of Dhaka.
A total of 32 people were in need of treatment and were transferred to a nearby hospital.
The officials could not yet say what caused the incident at a factory that produced products for one-time use and was operating without a proper license, according to Nasrul Hamid, the state minister for power, energy and mineral resources.