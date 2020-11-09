UrduPoint.com
Eleven Killed In IS Attack In Western Baghdad - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 01:01 PM

Eleven Killed in IS Attack in Western Baghdad - Reports

Eleven people, including six civilians, have been killed as a result of an attack conducted by the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) on the western outskirts of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, the country's Al Sumaria channel reported, citing a security source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Eleven people, including six civilians, have been killed as a result of an attack conducted by the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) on the western outskirts of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, the country's Al Sumaria channel reported, citing a security source.

The attack occurred late on Sunday in the district of Radwaniyah, located not far from the Baghdad international airport.

"The attack with the use of hand grenades and light weapons was carried out on a security tower of the Iraqi army and the [anti-terrorist] Sahwa [tribal] militia in the Radwaniyah area.

The final death toll stands at five deaths among the militias and six civilians," the source said.

During the attack, people went out to help the security forces repel the assault without knowing the source of the gunfire, the source told the channel.

The Iraqi government declared victory over the Islamic State in 2017 after three years of fighting against the group, although pockets of militants remain in certain areas of the country.

