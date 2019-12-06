UrduPoint.com
Eleven Killed, Over 30 Injured in Fire Caused by Gas Blast at Wedding in Iran - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Eleven people were killed, more than 30 were injured in a fire in the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province in western Iran, which occurred at a wedding due to a gas explosion, local senior official said on Thursday.

"In addition to the 11 dead guests invited to the wedding, 34 people were injured, three of them were reportedly in serious condition," the province's deputy governor-general Hossein Hushekbal, who is responsible for social, political and security issues, said, as quoted by the IRIB broadcaster.

According to the official, the injured people were hospitalized.

