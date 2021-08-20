UrduPoint.com

Eleven Malian Soldiers Killed, 10 Injured In Attack On Convoy - Armed Forces

Muhammad Irfan 30 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Eleven soldiers have been killed and another ten wounded in an attack on a military convoy in central Mali, the armed forces said on Thursday.

The convoy was ambushed between the villages of Nokara and Boni. At first, a car bomb exploded, then the military came under fire, the statement said.

The armed forces added that nine soldiers sustained serious injuries.

