KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Eleven members of Afghanistan's public uprising forces, operating under the Interior Ministry, were killed on Monday by the Taliban militant movement in the northeastern Takhar province, a local security source told Sputnik.

This morning, the Taliban launched an attack on the bodyguards of Malik Tatar, a former Jihadi commander, in the Hazara Qeshlaq village, located in Takhar's Yangi Qala district, and 11 soldiers were killed, the source said.

A local resident told Sputnik that many people in the area had joined the Taliban because of the brutality of Tatar's bodyguards.

This comes mere days after several men working for Tatar were killed in another Taliban ambush.