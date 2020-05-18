UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eleven Members Of Afghan Uprising Forces Killed By Taliban In Country's North-East- Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 12:08 PM

Eleven Members of Afghan Uprising Forces Killed by Taliban in Country's North-East- Source

Eleven members of Afghanistan's public uprising forces, operating under the Interior Ministry, were killed on Monday by the Taliban militant movement in the northeastern Takhar province, a local security source told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Eleven members of Afghanistan's public uprising forces, operating under the Interior Ministry, were killed on Monday by the Taliban militant movement in the northeastern Takhar province, a local security source told Sputnik.

This morning, the Taliban launched an attack on the bodyguards of Malik Tatar, a former Jihadi commander, in the Hazara Qeshlaq village, located in Takhar's Yangi Qala district, and 11 soldiers were killed, the source said.

A local resident told Sputnik that many people in the area had joined the Taliban because of the brutality of Tatar's bodyguards.

This comes mere days after several men working for Tatar were killed in another Taliban ambush.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Interior Ministry

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait to Halt Oil Extraction in Sha ..

2 minutes ago

Ryanair logs one billion euro annual profit before ..

2 minutes ago

Over 7.1Mln COVID-19 Cases Conducted in Russia - P ..

15 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawal ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 903 deaths with 42, 125 cases of ..

22 minutes ago

UAE welcomes power-sharing agreement in Afghanista ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.