Eleven Mine Rescuers Remain In Hospitals After Listvyazhnaya Mine Accident - Governor

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 08:20 AM

KEMEROVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Eleven mine rescuers remain in hospitals after an explosion at the Listvyazhnaya mine, Governor of the Kemerovo Region Sergey Tsivilev said on Friday.

According to the head of the mine rescue unit of Russia's Kemerovo Region, Yuri She, the accident left 52 people dead: 46 miners and six rescuers.

"A total of 38 miners and 11 mine rescuers remain in hospitals," Tsivilev told reporters.

The smoke was detected at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Kemerovo around 01:30 GMT on Thursday. The preliminary established cause of the accident is a methane blast, according to Russian Deputy Prosecutor General Dmitry Demeshin.

