Eleven Missing During Rainstorm In China

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Eleven missing during rainstorm in China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) A total of 11 people are missing after continuous heavy rainfall hit many parts of south China's Guangdong Province in recent days, the provincial emergency management department said Monday.

The search and rescue operations are still underway.

The recent heavy rainfall has affected many areas including Shaoguan, Guangzhou, Heyuan, Zhaoqing, Qingyuan, Meizhou, and Huizhou.

A total of 53,741 people have been relocated across the province, with 12,256 people being urgently resettled, the department said.

