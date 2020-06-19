UrduPoint.com
Eleven NATO States Agree On New Pilot Training Program

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 08:38 PM

The defense ministers of eleven NATO countries on Friday agreed on the launch of a new initiative to create a network of training facilities for pilots across the European continent, the NATO press service said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The defense ministers of eleven NATO countries on Friday agreed on the launch of a new initiative to create a network of training facilities for pilots across the European continent, the NATO press service said.

"The Ministers of Defence of Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Turkey signed a Letter of Intent confirming the establishment of the NATO Flight Training Europe (NFTE) initiative, in order join forces for the training of fighter jet, helicopter, fixed wing and drone pilots," the press release read.

According to the press service, a number of smaller NATO nations will benefit from this initiative because the scale of their annual pilot training requirement does not justify the establishment or continuation of national flight centers.

"This multinational cooperation will increase European training facilities and enable air-crews to train closer to home. As such, it serves as an excellent example of transatlantic burden sharing," NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said, as quoted in the press release.

NATO's press service noted that the initiative would ensure additional cost savings and increased interoperability among participating nations.

