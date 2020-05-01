Eleven Palestinians Detained by Israeli Military in West Bank, Jerusalem - Reports

The Israeli military has shot and detained a Palestinian near the separation barrier in the northern West Bank, and arrested 10 others during raids at their houses, the WAFA news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Palestinian Prisoner Society

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The Israeli military has shot and detained a Palestinian near the separation barrier in the northern West Bank, and arrested 10 others during raids at their houses, the WAFA news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Palestinian Prisoner Society.

According to the news agency, the soldiers injured Adnan Maali from the northern West Bank city of Jenin and detained him when he was near the separation barrier in Tulkarm.

Among those detained, three were from 18 to 21 years old, and also from the northern West Bank.

However, the military later freed the 18-year-old Palestinian.

Other Palestinians arrested by the military were from the town of Bartaa, near Jenin, Ramallah city and Jericho city.

In the southern West Bank, a 34-year-old resident of Bethlehem was detained by the Israeli forces.

Another three young Palestinians were from the Old City of Jerusalem and the Israeli soldiers arrested them after severely beating them.