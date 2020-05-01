UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eleven Palestinians Detained By Israeli Military In West Bank, Jerusalem - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 01:05 AM

Eleven Palestinians Detained by Israeli Military in West Bank, Jerusalem - Reports

The Israeli military has shot and detained a Palestinian near the separation barrier in the northern West Bank, and arrested 10 others during raids at their houses, the WAFA news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Palestinian Prisoner Society

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The Israeli military has shot and detained a Palestinian near the separation barrier in the northern West Bank, and arrested 10 others during raids at their houses, the WAFA news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Palestinian Prisoner Society.

According to the news agency, the soldiers injured Adnan Maali from the northern West Bank city of Jenin and detained him when he was near the separation barrier in Tulkarm.

Among those detained, three were from 18 to 21 years old, and also from the northern West Bank.

However, the military later freed the 18-year-old Palestinian.

Other Palestinians arrested by the military were from the town of Bartaa, near Jenin, Ramallah city and Jericho city.

In the southern West Bank, a 34-year-old resident of Bethlehem was detained by the Israeli forces.

Another three young Palestinians were from the Old City of Jerusalem and the Israeli soldiers arrested them after severely beating them.

Related Topics

Injured Prisoner Bank Young Jerusalem Ramallah Bethlehem From

Recent Stories

Etisalat Group confirms its DPS of 24 fils pertain ..

11 minutes ago

Total gross deposits of private sector in UAE bank ..

41 minutes ago

Coronavirus restrictions eased in half of European ..

1 hour ago

Spanish government approves La Liga plan to test p ..

2 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s Strategic Affairs Council discusses g ..

2 hours ago

‘I still keep social distancing even after my re ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.