Eleven People Drown At Closed Beach In Egypt's Alexandria - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 01:50 AM

Eleven People Drown at Closed Beach in Egypt's Alexandria - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) Eleven people drowned on Friday at a beach in the Egyptian city of Alexandria, which is locked down by the authorities to stop the spread of COVID-19, Akhbar el-Youm newspaper reported.

The incident took place at the beach known among locals as the beach of death due to frequent deaths among swimmers there.

According to the news outlet, citing the city's tourism department, ten people have drowned at the same time while trying to save a drowning child. Six bodies have been taken out of the water so far, the rest are still being searched for.

The incident took place at 05:20 a.m. local time (03:20 GMT) as the citizens tried to swim without getting caught by patrols.

All beaches in Egypt have been closed due to the pandemic except for those belonging to hotels.

More Stories From World

