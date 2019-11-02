Eleven People Injured in Bomb Blast in Northern Afghanistan - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) At least 11 people, including civilians, were injured in a bomb blast near the police station compound in the northern Afghan province of Baghlan, police said on Saturday.

Provincial police spokesman Jawed Basharat told Sputnik that the explosive device that detonated in the morning was planted by the water canal near the police headquarters, injuring nine civilians and two law enforcement officers.

According to Basharat, the attack was staged by the Taliban radical group, which has not commented on the blast so far.

The injured were taken to a hospital to undergo treatment.