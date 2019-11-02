UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eleven People Injured In Bomb Blast In Northern Afghanistan - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 05:03 PM

Eleven People Injured in Bomb Blast in Northern Afghanistan - Police

At least 11 people, including civilians, were injured in a bomb blast near the police station compound in the northern Afghan province of Baghlan, police said on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) At least 11 people, including civilians, were injured in a bomb blast near the police station compound in the northern Afghan province of Baghlan, police said on Saturday.

Provincial police spokesman Jawed Basharat told Sputnik that the explosive device that detonated in the morning was planted by the water canal near the police headquarters, injuring nine civilians and two law enforcement officers.

According to Basharat, the attack was staged by the Taliban radical group, which has not commented on the blast so far.

The injured were taken to a hospital to undergo treatment.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Police Bomb Blast Water Police Station Baghlan

Recent Stories

Woman Injured in Syria's Aleppo After Rocket Attac ..

28 seconds ago

2000kg china salt seized in Peshawar

30 seconds ago

LHC seeks report on environmental pollution in the ..

9 minutes ago

Polio eradication campaign to be launched on Nov 4 ..

8 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police Deploy Tear Gas, Water Cannons to ..

8 minutes ago

Rabi Pirzada makes heartfelt request to conceal he ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.