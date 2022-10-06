UrduPoint.com

Eleven People Injured In New Jail Riot In Ecuador - Prison Service

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Eleven People Injured in New Jail Riot in Ecuador - Prison Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) A second prison riot took place in Ecuador in one week and resulted in 11 people getting injured, including five police officers, the Ecuadorian penitentiary service SNAI said.

The clashes took place in a prison located in the province of Guayas on Wednesday evening.

"Six prisoners and five police officers were injured," SNAI said in a statement on Twitter.

Police officers remain on site to maintain order, the service said.

On Monday, clashes occurred in a prison in the Ecuadorian province of Cotopaxi.

As a result of shooting between prison gangs, 15 people were killed and 20 were injured.

Riots and clashes are not uncommon in prisons in Ecuador. In early April, clashes in the prison of the town of Turi in the province of Azuay led to the death of 20 people.

In November 2021, 68 people were killed and 25 others were injured during a riot in an Ecuadorian jail in the city of Guayaquil, the same facility where more than 100 died in riots in late September.

