Eleven People Killed, 70 Missing as Rains Flood Western Germany - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) At least 11 people died and 70 others went missing as a result of floods caused by ongoing heavy rains in Germany's west, the Bild tabloid reported on Thursday, citing the police.

The downpour was brought to Germany by the Bernd cyclone on Monday.

The latest reported death toll stood at seven people killed and from 50 to 60 others missing.

Western and southwestern German regions were affected the worst, with rivers, including the Rhine, overflowing their banks.

In Ahrweiler, a district in the Rhineland-Palatinate state, four people died and six houses collapsed, according to the report.

In the North Rhine-Westphalia state, seven people died, including two firefighters involved in the rescue operations.